Falcons looking to break Atlantas pro sports curse

On Nov. 12, 1978, Big Ben struck for the first time.The people of New Orleans — my cousins, uncles and former high school classmates included — have wished the Atlanta Falcons nothing but evil things ever since.Once upon a time, the cities of Atlanta and New Orleans were like Deep South twins, joined at the “coloured only” water fountain sign. But Atlanta saw beyond the “Gone with the Wind” closing credits.New Orleans had crawfish and Mardi Gras, but Atlanta became the home of Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. Diversity, in more ways than one, lifted Atlanta into its role as unofficial capital of the South.The NFL Falcons arrived in 1966. The Saints were born one year later. The two fan bases resented each other from the start.Article Continued BelowWhich brings us to Big Ben. The two perennial losers met in the Superdome in mid-November of 1978, both fighting to make the NFL playoffs for the first time. The Saints, quarterbacked by Archie Manning, had a 17-6 lead with 2:23 left in the game.The Falcons drove to a touchdown and then found themselves on their own 43-yard line with just 19 seconds remaining.The play, as the Falcons would explain later, was called Big Ben Right.