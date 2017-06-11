Fans feed Smashvilles claim to Team of the American South

In the midst of the Stanley Cup final, Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis says he feels like he’s part of something special. He’s not just talking about his team or his adopted city, or even the Stanley Cup itself. The Predators are on their way to becoming more than just another good NHL franchise. Maybe not America’s Team, but the Team of the American South.“With success comes more attention,” said Ellis. “We’ve been a hidden gem for a long time in this league. Now we’re at the forefront of it all.”Article Continued BelowThe Predators are at the centre of the hockey universe for the first time in their 19-year existence. It’s a young franchise with a newbie fan base, one that — if you listen to their in-game chants — is rabid about their team. They love what’s come to be known as Smashville.“One of the reasons we hope to become America’s Team is, we take input from our fans,” said Danny Shaklan, vice-president of marketing and communications for the Predators. “They built up what Smashville is. Everything from what music we should play in games, to what benefits we should have for season-ticket holders, to what we should do for our plaza parties. It’s their team. We just implement their ideas.”The organization has leveraged its location in the home of country music to put the team at an interesting crossroads, where hockey meets celebrity. The stars, it would seem, have aligned.