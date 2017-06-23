Father-and-son bloodlines part of the NHLs DNA

CHICAGO—In a way, it almost seems like as if it was Nolan Patrick’s destiny to play in the NHL.The presumptive first pick overall in Friday’s first round of the NHL draft is after all the son of one NHLer, and the nephew of another.“I don’t think we’re different from other families,” Patrick said Thursday as some of the top picks cruised Lake Michigan. “Just because we’re a hockey family, it doesn’t mean we were talking hockey 24-7.“But, yeah, my dad and uncle being former NHL players were huge for me growing up. They taught me so much.”Patrick’s dad is Steve, a right winger who played 250 games for Buffalo, the Rangers and Quebec, retiring in 1986. His uncle was James, who played 1,280 games from 1984 to 2004 for the Rangers, Hartford, Calgary and Buffalo.Article Continued BelowFrom the Apps to the Howes and from the Hulls to the Stastnys, the father-and-son bloodlines are a part of the NHL’s DNA. It seems each draft is loaded with high-end talent in which the father has apparently passed the hockey gene on to the son.Last year, three sons-of — Matthew Tkachuk, Alexander Nylander and Jacob Chycrun — went in the top 16. The year before, Jake Debrusk went 14th.In 2014, there were more in the first round: Sam Reinhart, William Nylander, and Kasperi Kapanen. Even Leon Draisaitl’s father was a pro in Europe.