Fed-up LeBron says Charles Barkley is a hater

LeBron James has been frustrated lately. His defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers are mired in one of their worst stretches since he came back to Cleveland in 2014, losing seven of their last 11 games after a road loss to the lowly Dallas Mavericks Monday night. During that stretch, James hasn't hesitated to make his feelings known about the state of the team's roster, openly questioning whether Cleveland is still as committed as it once was to bolster the talent around him after beating the Golden State Warriors in last year's NBA Finals.But after Monday night's loss, James took on a new target in an interview with ESPN: Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame player turned iconic studio personality on TNT's NBA broadcasts. And he did so with brutal and ruthless efficiency."He's a hater," James said. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?"James was just getting started."I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that," James said. "I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying."All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that."Later, he summed up his feelings even more bluntly: "Screw Charles Barkley."Barkley has needled James for years, with the latest example coming on "Inside The NBA" last week after James had called for the Cavaliers to make improvements to the roster surrounding him.