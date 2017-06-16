FIFA linked to about 25 separate corruption probes, Swiss prosecutors confirm

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—About 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding are being led by federal prosecutors in Switzerland, the country’s office for the attorney general said Friday.The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of “football-related cases” after securing a first conviction since its FIFA probes began in 2014.Cases were not specified, but criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, and some 2006 World Cup organizers, including Franz Beckenbauer.Read more: Swiss banker expected to plead guilty to his role in FIFA soccer scandalArticle Continued BelowFIFA boss Infantino blames spreading of ‘fake news’ for organization woesFIFA suspends audit official who admitted to taking $1 million in bribesSwiss and American prosecutors worked together on a guilty plea made in a Brooklyn federal courthouse on Thursday by Jorge Arzuaga, a former employee of Swiss private banks from Argentina.