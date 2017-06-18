FIFA says 60-minute game clocks time has come

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—Football’s rule-making panel wants debate on moving to 60-minute games and stopping the clock when the ball is not in play.Playing two halves each of 30 minutes’ actual playing time would be a “radical change” to the Laws of Football, the FIFA-supported International Football Association Board acknowledged.It features in a five-year strategy document of talking points and proposals with three goals — to increase respect, playing time and attractiveness of the game.“The aim of this document is to generate discussion and take a ‘fresh’ look at how the Laws could make the game better,” IFAB said in the document called “Play Fair!”Read more:Article Continued BelowCanadian soccer’s 2020 vision: Olympic gold, then female coach: FeschukToronto FC coach says Brampton star Cyle Larin’s DUI arrest a lesson for allFIFA linked to about 25 separate corruption probes, Swiss prosecutors confirm