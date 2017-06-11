Five Blue Jays prospects knocking on the door

Here’s a look at the top five Blue Jays prospects who were drafted by the club and are knocking on the door for major-league duty:1. Rowdy Tellez, 1B (Triple-A)22 years oldBy the numbers: .204, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 52 gamesDrafted in 2013, 30th round Article Continued BelowMLB readiness: Thought to be the closest since the spring, but the batting average and power numbers in Buffalo are a concern.Essentials: Tellez has been wowing coaches and scouts with tape-measure power from the left side since 2015. In Double-A last season, he hit a career-high 23 homers, finished second in the Eastern League in OBP and third in slugging. 2. Dwight Smith Jr., LF (Triple-A)