Flames Brian Burke frustrated at Calgarys reluctance to help fund new arena

CALGARY—Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke says taxpayers in other Canadian cities recognize the need for new arenas and stadiums, so why not in Calgary?The long-time NHL executive addressed the Canadian Club of Calgary on Wednesday with his trademark salt and spice.Burke refused requests for media interviews, but he was grilled by club members on various topics in a question-and-answer session after a speech.A new arena for the Flames dominated the discussion.In a heated exchange with audience member Chris MacRae, a bristling Burke said, ‘You’re saying you don’t care if the Calgary Flames leave? You don’t think we could find a place to go?”Article Continued BelowBurke was also asked about the NHL’s record on concussions.“The NHL, in my view, has been the industry leader in concussion identification and treatment,” Burke said.“The notion that we’re going to get rid of concussions in hockey, I say to people give your head a shake. It’s a full-contact sport. If you choose a full-contact sport, there is a good chance you’ll have a serious injury.