Former first-rounder keeps shooting for NBA dream

You chase your dreams no matter where it takes you and with no regard for the circumstances that exist, so John Jenkins found himself in another gym in another city in front of another group of men who could hold his fate in their hands.There’s a two-week-old daughter back in Atlanta he misses dearly, a patient wife handling all the familial responsibilities, all because there’s an NBA dream for him to pursue.And Jenkins has to know that time is running out, but he forgets about the tugs of real life for as much of the day as he can.He is 26 years old, likely closer to the end of his career than to its start, and he’s in the Raptors’ practice facility on a midweek morning because that’s what he does, try out for whatever organization will have him and try to catch on and do what he knows best because dreams never die.The Tennessee native is a former first-round NBA draft pick (No. 23 by the Atlanta Hawks in 2012) and he has had NBA stops in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix totalling 145 games. He’s been with D-League franchises in Bakersfield, Calif., Fort Wayne, Ind., Idaho and Westchester, N.Y., suiting up for 33 minor-league contests.Article Continued BelowHe’s a shooter in a game that values shooting, so he’s not going quietly into retirement. But this is not some kid trying to catch someone’s eye; this is a grown man trying to find a job.“For me, I’m probably little different, I’m probably one of the oldest guys here so I’m looking to possibly get in a camp deal or get a guaranteed deal,” the six-foot-four guard said.“A lot of guys who are new or rookies or whatever, they come into this thing and don’t know what’s going on. They have to get acclimated quick. I know what’s happening. I even know some of the coaches from being around so long, so that helps with familiarity.”