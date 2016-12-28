Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins retires from cycling

Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement from cycling on Wednesday, ending an illustrious career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and became his country’s first winner of the Tour de France.The 36-year-old Wiggins posted a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages, alongside a picture of his collected race jerseys, medals and trophies.“I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12,” Wiggins wrote.“2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards.”Wiggins is Britain’s most decorated Olympian with five golds in a haul of eight medals across five games, capped this year when he led the British pursuit team to victory at the Rio de Janeiro Games.Article Continued BelowThe summer of 2012 was the pinnacle of Wiggins’ career, when he completed a rare double by winning the time trial at the London Olympics soon after his Tour triumph amid a joyful atmosphere described as “Wiggomania” by the British press. A lanky athlete with a strong appetite for fine clothing and British rock music, Wiggins was subsequently honoured with a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.In recent months, he has found himself under scrutiny for his use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) earlier in his career, after hackers leaked that he got intramuscular injections of a strong corticosteroid days before three big races, including the 2012 Tour.Wiggins’ treatment was approved by cycling authorities and there has been no suggestion any rules have been broken over the TUEs. But the revelations cast a shadow over one of the strongest advocates of the anti-doping fight.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx