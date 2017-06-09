French Open foes Halep, Ostapenko offer contrast in styles

PARIS—If things had gone a little differently, Jelena Ostapenko might be taking part in a ballroom dancing competition somewhere back home in Latvia on Saturday, instead of playing against Simona Halep in the French Open final.As a child, Ostapenko juggled her two hobbies, dancing and tennis, until picking one at 12.Given her weekend plans, it seems as if she might have made the right choice.Ostapenko, the first tennis player from Latvia to reach a Grand Slam final, still enjoys dancing — “My favourite one is samba,” she said earnestly the other day — and practises four times a week. She thinks it lends itself to efficient on-court footwork “because you need to be very co-ordinated, and those small steps are helping.”When her coach, Anabel Medina Garrigues, visited Ostapenko in Riga, she went to watch a dance lesson.Article Continued Below“It’s something that, for her, makes her feel better. Something she enjoys,” Medina Garrigues said. “Why not keep going?”Read more:Unheralded Ostapenko advances to French Open women’s final