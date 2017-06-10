Frequent call-ups relief for Blue Jays Leone, home or away

SEATTLE—The three-game series against the Mariners here this weekend will feel like home in more ways than one for the Blue Jays’ Dominic Leone.Canadian fans always stream across the border to Safeco Field, dubbed Rogers Centre West, when the Jays come to town.Leone knows it well. The 25-year-old from Norwich, Conn., was drafted out of Clemson University by the Mariners in the 16th round in 2012.“It’s the first big-league organization to give me the opportunity to play big-league ball so there’s definitely a special place in my heart for (the Mariners),” said Leone, who went 8-6 with a tidy 2.78 ERA in parts of two seasons in Seattle. He paid his dues for the chance: starting with the short-season Class-A Everett AquaSox, then earning promotions to the Class-A Clinton LumberKings, High Class-A High Dessert Mavericks, Double-A Jackson Generals and Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before making his MLB debut in April, 2014 — one inning, one hit, one walk and one strikeout against the Oakland A’s.Article Continued BelowLeone racked up 77 2/3 innings out of the Seattle ’pen before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2015 — part of a four-player deal including now-Orioles catcher Welington Castillo that brought slugger Mark Trumbo to the northwest.When he was drafted, Leone and his AquaSox teammates made the approximately 40-minute drive south to catch the Mariners playing the Jays. He says he was shocked by the Canadian support.“It was packed, just Jays fans everywhere. I was like: Gosh, what the heck? This is insane. It should be a home game.”