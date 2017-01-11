From boring to brash, transformed Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith thrives in the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MO.—Two distinctly different versions of Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith have emerged over the years: Regular-season Alex and Playoff Alex.The regular-season version may be the most boring player you will ever meet. He rarely says anything inflammatory.He is exceedingly polite. His answers to even the most blasé of questions during his weekly availability are mind-numbingly rote, a talent he’s honed over 11 seasons as a pro.His play is a reflection of that, too. Smith is the consummate game-manager, content to dink and dunk and avoid major mistakes, and let his opportunistic defence carry Kansas City to victories.The playoff version of Smith is the antithesis. He is brash and confident and carries a gunslinger’s swagger, and his numbers in five games put him among the best quarterbacks in NFL history.Article Continued BelowHis passer rating of 99.1 trails only Bart Starr, Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.“I would agree,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “he’s had some good games in the playoffs. He’s a competitive guy. He loves the situation.“But I’d tell you he’s done a pretty good job this year, too. I have a lot of respect for the quality of his play this year.”

