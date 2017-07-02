Froomes most loyal support rider wins Tour de France opener

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY—One stage into the Tour de France was all it took for Chris Froome and his Team Sky to answer all the pre-race talk about how they are not as dominant this year.Geraint Thomas, Froome’s most loyal support rider in his three Tour victories, won the wet and slippery opening stage and claimed the yellow jersey.Averaging 52 km/h, Thomas required little more than 16 minutes over the almost entirely flat 14-kilometre individual time trial up and down the banks of the Rhine River in downtown Duesseldorf.Stefan Kueng of BMC finished second, five seconds behind, and Vasil Kiryienka of Sky was third, seven seconds back.Froome finished sixth, 12 seconds behind, and gained time on all of his expected challengers. He finished about 40 seconds ahead of both Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana.Article Continued BelowRomain Bardet, the Frenchman who finished second overall behind Froome last year, and seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador lost even more time.It was a banner day for Sky, which placed four riders in the top eight with Michal Kwiatkowski in eighth.Thomas jokingly suggested that Sky is so strong that they could end the race now.