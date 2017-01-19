Game-changing defence Kadris security blanket: Feschuk

Nazem Kadri laughed a little when he thought back to the darkest moments of last season. Back then, before the fun-again Maple Leafs became must-see TV in 2016-17, playing for Toronto’s basement-dwelling NHL team wasn’t much fun. Time on the ineffective power play ranked 29th in the league wasn’t made for scoring so much as “taking two minutes off the clock,” Kadri said. Games weren’t made for winning so much as advancing the team’s cause in the Awful-for-Auston draft lottery. And through it all, Kadri was labouring through a contract year under a new-in-town coach who wanted to remake Kadri, long groomed as a No. 1 centreman, into a defence-first shutdown specialist. None of it seemed designed for Kadri to thrive, never mind maximize his market value. On many days, to wit, Kadri found himself in a one-on-one meeting in the office of head coach Mike Babcock, studying video of two-way paragons like Pavel Datsyuk. And let’s just say the details of Kadri’s defensive-zone play weren’t often seen by Babcock as Datsyuk-ian enough.“It was hard at first, for sure,” Kadri said. “It took me a little while to understand.”Article Continued BelowFast forward a year and Kadri, 26, finds himself in the midst of his best season while playing for a streaking team that’s won nine of 11. Often matched against the opposing team’s top line and starting a team-high 60 per cent of the time in the defensive zone, Kadri still ranks among the top handful of Leaf forwards in most puck-possession stats. And for all his new-found defensive acumen, Kadri’s offensive game has hardly suffered. Heading into Thursday’s home game against the New York Rangers, Kadri sat fourth on the team’s scoring chart with 29 points, on pace for a career-best 56-point season. His 18 goals in 42 games put him 15th in the league in goals per game among players with at least 30 games played. (As of Wednesday he was also in the NHL’s top 20 in shots on goal per game, averaging more than three a night). And certainly it hasn’t hurt his production that he’s in the regular rotation on the hottest power play in the NHL, a sizzling 10 for 21 in January.And what of those detail-obsessed sessions in Babcock’s classroom?