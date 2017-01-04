Game day: Breaking down the world junior semifinals

United States (5-0) vs. Russia (3-2)Bell Centre, Montreal, 3 p.m.UNITED STATES: The Americans have only allowed eight goals, fewest in the tournament, but coach Bob Motzko was undecided whether Tyler Parsons or Leafs prospect Joseph Woll would start. “I can’t make a wrong decision,” he said . . . The U.S. power play has a 30.4 per cent success rate (7-for-23), weakest of the four remaining teams.RUSSIA:Kirill Kapritzov leads the tournament with seven goals, while Mikhail Vorobyov leads with seven assists . . . Yakov Trennin is the best at faceoffs, winning 23 of 33 so far . . . Goalie Ilya Samsonov has a .922 save percentage and two shutouts.Article Continued BelowTHE SKINNY: Russia tends to get better as the tournament goes on, but the Americans are loaded with talent.EDGE: United StatesSweden (5-0)

