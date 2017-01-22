Game day: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

AIR CANADA CENTREPUCK DROP: Monday, 7:30 p.m.TV: TSN4RADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSMatthew Tkachuk, Flames, and Auston Matthews, Leafs. Tkachuk entered Sunday fourth in NHL rookie scoring with 30 points, behind Matthews (38), Patrik Laine (37) and former junior linemate Mitch Marner (37). The sixth pick in the June draft, Tkachuk was second only to Marner in rookie assists (21) and tied for second among freshman with a plus-9 rating. Matthews, in addition to being the top rookie scorer, led all first-year players with 155 shots, 41 more than Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, who was second.