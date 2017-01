JOE LOUIS ARENAPUCK DROP: Wednesday, 7 p.m.TV: SportsnetRADIO: TSN 1050Article Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSAuston Matthews, Leafs, and Niklas Kronwall, Red Wings. Matthews will continue to draw the top opposition defencemen, and its likely he will see plenty of Kronwall, who returned to the Wings lineup Sunday after missing eight games with a groin injury. Kronwall is paired with Nick Jensen, who is receiving rave reviews for his skating and play so far this season.