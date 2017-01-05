Game day: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

PRUDENTIAL CENTERFACEOFF: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.TV: SportsnetRADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSAuston Matthews, Leafs, and Taylor Hall, Devils. While the Leaf super-rookie continues to wreak havoc on opposing goaltenders — Matthews has 10 goals in 14 games since the start of December — the Devils’ offence has been led by Taylor Hall. In his first season with New Jersey after being dealt away by the Edmonton Oilers, Hall has nine goals and 16 assists in 29 games. He has five points in his last five games.

