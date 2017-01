WELLS FARGO CENTREPUCK DROP: Thursday, 7 p.m.TV: Sportsnet OntarioRADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSIvan Provorov, Flyers, and Mitch Marner, Leafs. Another solid rookie matchup, with Provorov having a great season so far on the Flyers’ blueline, and Marner the top rookie scorer through Tuesday’s games. Provorov scored in the Flyers’ overtime win over the Islanders earlier this week and is now second among rookie defenceman with 22 points.

