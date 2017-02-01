Game day: Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues

SCOTTRADE CENTRETIME: Thursday, 9 p.m.TV: TSN 4RADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSMitch Marner, Leafs, vs. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues. Marner was named rookie of the month — becoming the third Leaf to win the award this season after William Nylander and Auston Matthews — after a four-goal, 10-assist performance in January. But Marner will have to get by Pietrangelo, the Blues captain, who anchors the St. Louis blueline. Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists in his last game.