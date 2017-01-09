Gameday: Celtics at Raptors

AIR CANADA CENTRETIPOFF: 7:30 p.m.TV: Sportsnet One; RADIO: Sportsnet FAN590PROBABLE STARTERSBoston: Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson, Al Horford; Toronto: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll, Lucas Nogueira, Jonas Valanciunas.Article Continued BelowKEY MATCHUPThomas vs. LowryThe Boston point guard has designs on a trip to the NBA all-star game next month and what better way to prove his worth than in a matchup with a guy who’s started the last two games? Lowry’s coming off an uncharacteristically quiet game against Houston on Sunday.

