Garcia majors in humility with share of Masters lead: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—Sergio Garcia plopped down at the podium of the new press conference room at the Masters. He, like everyone else, appeared to be impressed with the surroundings.“You guys comfortable?” he quipped to the gathered media types.And, yes, for the record: The scribes and TV talking heads are beyond cozy in the palatial new building’s leather-chair cushiness and dark wood-panelled elegance. We’re obscenely well-fed and watered, too. Thanks for asking.But considering the major championship track record of the man at the microphone, the real question of the moment needed to be turned back in the Spaniard’s direction: “No, Sergio — are you comfortable?”The 37-year-old Spaniard, after all, will head into Saturday sitting in a four-way tie for the lead at the Masters. And while he’s been among the world’s best players for most of two decades, he has yet to build a reputation for oozing coolness when major championships come down to the buzzer. Article Continued BelowOnce a 19-year-old wunderkind who announced himself to the world by finishing second to Tiger Woods at the 1999 PGA Championship, all these years later he has still yet to deliver on that promise in golf’s four prime showpieces. And while he’s finished second in three majors since that defining moment — twice at the Open championship and another time at the PGA — the greens of Augusta National have never appeared to be his natural habitat.Only once in his past 10 trips here has he finished in the top 10. And it was only five years ago, after a Saturday 75 threw him out of contention before he ultimately tied for 12th, that his Augusta experience drove him to pour out his frustrations to reporters in his native Spanish, insisting he didn’t see himself as good enough to win “any major.”“I don’t have the thing I need to have,” Garcia said in Spanish back in 2012. “In 13 years I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to play for second or third place.”