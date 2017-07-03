Germany wins Confederations Cup, beating robust Chile in final

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—Germany’s young players got a rough guide to winning a major tournament and proved up to the challenge in a physical Confederations Cup final that threatened to boil over on Sunday.A tough Chile side tried to intimidate the Germans in a forceful South American style not often seen in Europe.Germany stood up to the test, defending an early lead for a bruising 1-0 win to accelerate its education ahead of its World Cup title defence. Lars Stindl scored the only goal in the 20th minute when Chile midfielder Marcelo Diaz lost the ball on the edge of his own area.“We’ve been literally fighting for every single ball, every single metre to defend our 1-0 lead,” said Germany coach Joachim Loew, describing Chile as “very robust.”Read more:Article Continued BelowPrince William, former British PM David Cameron appear in FIFA corruption reportBrazil World Cup ignored concussion protocols: Toronto doctorEND U.K. charges six over 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium disaster