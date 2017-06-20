ARLINGTON, TEXAS—In many ways, Kendrys Morales is almost a mirror image of Edwin Encarnacion.Same quiet and shy nature in the clubhouse. Same sweet, dimpled smiles.Same powerful home run swings.On Sunday, back at the Rogers Centre, Morales deposited a monster shot in left that flew 464 feet. Encarnacion super-duper dimensions.Two-and-a-half months into the season, Morales — the free-agent DH signed as a replacement for beloved Double-E — is just about neck-and-neck in long-ball swat with the Blue Jay-turned-Cleveland Indian, ahead of him in RBIs and slugging percentage, behind him in strikeouts and near even in batting average.Article Continued BelowWhat’s perhaps most distinctive about the 33-year-old Cuban is that he absolutely devours blazing fastballs, the harder the better, 99 m.p.h. not a problem. He’s at his most aggressive at the plate when seeing heat (537 of them entering Monday night’s game here) with a 23 per cent whiff/swing ratio. He’s hitting .337 off fastballs.A third of his 15 jacks have come off sinkers. Breaking balls, however, befuddle him — as they had through early June — but that’s a defect characteristic of the entire Toronto lineup.“To be honest, I know what the pitcher likes to throw before I go to hit,” Morales was explaining Monday. “And then I react. I have no idea how come I have better success off fastballs 96, 97, 98 miles an hour.’’