Goalie Andersen the calm behind Leafs storm

DETROIT—Frederik Andersen is the epitome of cool.Stop an onslaught of shots, sit untested for minutes at a time, lose in a shootout, post back-to-back shutouts. It’s all the same calm, confident Andersen talking about it afterward.“That’s just my personality,” said Andersen, who made 22 saves for his second shutout in a row, this a 4-0 decision over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in the Joe Louis Arena.“Freddie was unbelievable,” said Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who opened the scoring in the first period. “There were times we didn’t really help him out and he came up really big for us.“He’s been a great back wall for us. We have a lot of confidence in him that no matter what team we’re going up against. Teams will get their chances, but he’ll come up big.”Article Continued BelowMatthews was as good as advertised, thrilling a Leaf-centric crowd that took an hour or so to cross the border at Windsor. Back-checking and forechecking, Matthews has proven a force worthy of his all-star appearance this weekend in Los Angeles.But even better might have been Andersen, whose unflappable play in net exudes a calm confidence that seems to have spread to the players in front of him. They made a number of mistakes, especially in their own zone in the second period. Andersen held the fort but didn’t take the credit.“It was a good team effort and, when you play like this, the puck bounces your way,” he said. “You have these stretches where you play good and you don’t let anything in and it’s fun for the whole team.”