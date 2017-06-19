Golden Knights GM George McPhee ready to deal

Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee had difficulty containing his excitement in anticipation of the NHL’s expansion draft list being released.“The most fun I’ve ever had in hockey,” McPhee said in a video posted of him driving to the team’s headquarters on Sunday.And that was before McPhee learned of the high-profile group of players he’ll have to choose from — limited to one from each of the 30 teams — in stocking the Golden Knights roster before submitting his list on Wednesday.Read more:Six to watch in NHL expansion draftArticle Continued BelowNHL trade freeze sparks buzz but few dealsU of T engineers an expansion roster for Vegas with the click of a buttonThere’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie in Pittsburgh’s Marc-André Fleury available and several 20-plus-goal-scorers in Nashville’s James Neal and Minnesota’s Eric Staal. As there’s a number of top defencemen exposed such as Anaheim’s Sami Vatanen and Ottawa’s Marc Methot.