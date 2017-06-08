Golden State Warriors dynamic duo at peak of their powers in NBA final

CLEVELAND—Between them they represent all the NBA is today, the smooth shooting guard with nearly unlimited range, the long and athletic wing who can play nearly any position on the court.If you were to sit down and attempt to create the prototypical 2017 star, you’d finally arrive at Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.Individually they can carry a team and change the fortunes of a franchise; together they are lethal and capable of laying the entire league to waste.Eventually.It may have taken a bit of time for the two Golden State all-stars to figure it all out, but they have now, and it’s been a wonderful coupling to watch.Article Continued Below“You’re talking about guys who handle the ball, who shoot from range, who cut, who are kind of used to playing off the ball, so that the transition I think was pretty smooth,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the duo. “It did take a little bit of time, but for the most part their talents fit together pretty naturally.”And never has that been more evident than in the first two games of the NBA final that continued here Wednesday night. In two Golden State wins to open the best-of-seven series, Curry and Durant are averaging 65.5 points per game, 17.5 assists per game on 51.7 per cent shooting overall from the field, 47.2 per cent from three-point range and 96 per cent from the free throw line.Those are astonishing statistics from any stretch of games, that they come against a very good Cleveland team under the intense glare of the championship series is even more impressive and the singular reason the Warriors went into Wednesday’s game halfway to winning their second title in three years.