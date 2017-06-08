Golden State Warriors on verge of making sports history

CLEVELAND—His team stands on the precipice of accomplishing something never done in the history of North American professional sports, yet Steve Kerr is thinking about Mercury Morris.Kerr is loathe to talk about the Golden State Warriors and their pursuit of a perfect 16-0 run through the NBA playoffs, and his players are likewise adverse to public proclamations about the unprecedented opportunity that awaits them in Game 4 of the NBA final Friday night.But Kerr will at least admit to having a bit of the history stored in the recesses of his mind. An avid football fan, he knows how another team with a perfect season under its belt — the 17-0 1972 Miami Dolphins — basks in the historical glory.“I am a big football fan, by the way, and I always love when Mercury Morris celebrates when the other team that’s undefeated finally loses,” Kerr said here Thursday afternoon. “That’s one of my favourite moments of the NFL season.”Imagine, then, how the Golden State Warriors coach will feel if his team completes a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to go four-four-four-four through the gauntlet of the NBA playoffs.Article Continued BelowIt is an incredible feat to even contemplate, let alone complete, and maybe because it so out there, so unimaginable, that it’s also almost too big to contemplate.No team in NBA history has ever been this close to post-season perfection before. The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers won 12 in a row before losing Game 1 of the NBA final to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the 1989 Lakers rattled off 11 straight wins, but no one has done what the Warriors have.Kerr was also part of a team that was almost at this level of consecutive wins — the Chicago Bulls in 1996 won 11 of their first 12 and then three straight in the championship series before stumbling to two losses to the Seattle SuperSonics.