Gonzaga had long road to NCAA final

GLENDALE, ARIZ.—For those who follow college basketball, the idea that Gonzaga is playing North Carolina for the national title doesn’t seem all that strange.For those who don’t — or only get involved when it’s time to fill out a bracket — it still might.Gonzaga? Really?That a Jesuit school with 7,800 students based in Spokane, Washington, is going up against a behemoth from Tobacco Road in Monday night’s NCAA final is testament to a coach with a stubborn streak, an administration that bought in to basketball and the modern-day realities of a sport that allows for little guys to reach the biggest stage.Read More:Article Continued BelowGonzaga outlasts South Carolina in Final Four battleGonzaga answer doubters with win over Xavier“I know you have to believe,” Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth said. “The biggest drawback some other schools have is that someone in that hierarchy says, ‘We can’t do that,’ or ‘We can never be like …’ Well, if that’s the case, then you probably can’t.”