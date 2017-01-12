Graham Taylor, former England soccer coach, dies at 72

LONDON—Graham Taylor, the England coach derided for failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup after flourishing as a club manager working for pop star Elton John, has died. He was 72.Taylor, who won admiration by leading Aston Villa and Watford into the top-flight in the 1980s, died early Thursday of a suspected heart attack, his family said.“The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss,” a family statement said.Taylor is one of only four managers to have taken the same team from the fourth to the top division in English soccer, and he achieved it within five years at Watford.Elton John, who owned Watford during Taylor’s two stints in charge, said it was a “sad and dark day” for the club.Article Continued Below“He was like a brother to me,” John wrote on an Instagram post. “We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.“He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.”Taylor reached the pinnacle of English management when he was hired by the national team in 1990, inheriting a side that reached the World Cup semifinals.

