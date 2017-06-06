OAKLAND, CA.—It was a long road back to the majors for the newest face in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse, Jeff Beliveau. The 30-year-old lefty’s contract was picked up by the Jays on Monday after J.P. Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness, ensuring Toronto moved forward with more than just Aaron Loup as its token left-hander in the bullpen.He pitched a single inning his first night back in the big leagues, allowing a double but nothing else as he closed out the bottom of the eighth with relative ease, keeping the Jays in a 5-3 game that they ultimately couldn’t find a way to turn around.“This is what I worked hard for,” Beliveau said this week in California. “The surgery, the rehab, the recovery, the last year of being in High A, kind of proving myself all over again.” It’s been more than two years since Beliveau’s last outing in the show, a game against Toronto in April 2015 that saw the reliever wearing Tampa Bay Rays colours, one of the five clubs he has represented since being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2008. Article Continued BelowAfter allowing two runs off three hits in that Rays’ loss, Beliveau dropped to the disabled list, eventually forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.This year signals Beliveau’s first full season since that taxing surgery, after spending working his way back up through the Baltimore Orioles organization. Playing High A and Double A was quite the drop for a player who managed 30 appearances for the Rays in 2014.“It was definitely difficult at times, mentally and physically, but it was worth every bit of it just to get back here and to prove what I can do.”