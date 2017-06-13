Green looks to reward Argonauts faith

One of the most spectacular receivers in the CFL over the past decade, S.J. Green sustained a torn ACL on June 30 last season and there were suspicions his career was over.Born Solomon Junior Green, he missed the entire season with Montreal, and age was not on his side. He was 31 and a veteran of 10 CFL seasons.His numbers when healthy were impressive. In his last full season in 2015, he went over 1,000 yards in receiving for the fourth time in his career. And he had helped Montreal win Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010.Facing such an arduous comeback at his age led to doubts, though, and the Montreal Alouettes traded him to the Toronto Argonauts in late April for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft.“I was feeling unwanted,” he said. Article Continued BelowNot only Montreal gave up on him. Doctors did, too. They told him he would never play again.“I was prepared for an uphill battle,” the South Florida product said Monday at camp at York University. He didn’t want his career to end that way: with a hard hit delivered by Ottawa Redblacks defender Jerrell Gavins, and Green dropping the ball.