Gretzky, Orr, Lemieux weigh in on great debate

LOS ANGELES—When Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux take to the podium together, the hockey world is going to listen.Gretzky, Orr and Lemieux tried to end the debate, once and for all, about the best player to have played the game. They agreed: Gordie Howe.“We’re all in pretty much agreement that Gordie was something special,” said Gretzky. “We all had so much respect for what Gordie did and what Gordie accomplished.”Howe — a 23-time all-star, four-time Stanley Cup winner, six-time scoring champion and six-time Hart Trophy winner — died in June. He held most of the league’s scoring records when he retired, later eclipsed by Gretzky.Article Continued Below“Gordie, in my mind, is the best to ever play the game,” said Orr. “I don’t think we’ll ever see another one. A special player, a special mind.”And finally, Lemieux: “Absolutely. He was a special player. Great goal-scorer. Tough, as we all know. A great ambassador for the game. Loved the game. Played till he was 51 years old. That’s rare these days.”The NHL did not give an order to the league’s list of the top 100 players of all time — the names announced Friday night as part of an all-star weekend that is also celebrating the league’s 100th year. So it will remain up to barstool debaters to rank them.