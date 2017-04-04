Grilli gets torched in 11th as Orioles outlast Blue Jays in opener: Griffin

BALTIMORE—Opening Day was the first test for the Blue Jays hastily re-constructed bullpen, and the jury is still out. With closer Roberto Osuna on the disabled list until at least the end of this six-game road trip, many of the relief roles have been changed. And some pitchers were asked to record extra outs.Thus it was in the 11th inning that newly appointed closer Jason Grilli was on the mound as Mark Trumbo drove an off-speed pitch high and deep to left field for a walk-off 3-2 victory, the Blue Jays’ first Opening Day loss since 2014 at Tampa Bay. Grilli had come on with two outs in the 10th inning and retired the first two batters in the 11th before last year’s major-league home-run leader connected for the win.“I just left it fat and it was obviously not a good one,” Grilli shrugged. “Make a mistake and you pay for it. This is the big leagues and there’s no more practice runs. This is for real and he did what he’s supposed to do with it.”The situation was set up after newcomer Joe Smith had to stay in the game in the 10th, starting a second straight inning. After retiring the first two batters, he handed the ball off to lefty Aaron Loup. The O’s pinch-hit for Seth Smith with right-handed hitting Trey Mancini. Mancini singled to centre and the speedy Craig Gentry pinch-ran, with Grilli coming on to face Adam Jones. Everything was slightly out of sync, but that being said, the combined Jays’ pen of five relievers on the night allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings. However the one run was a walk-off.“I thought they were good,” manager John Gibbons said of his relievers. “You just fear that one swing. It’s like on the other side, they’re just waiting for one of our guys to pop one and it could turn the game. It just happened that Trumbo did it.” Article Continued BelowIn the ninth inning, with Smith making his Blue Jays debut, the O’s threatened with one out before the Toronto defence came to the rescue. Wellington Castillo singled, then Joey Rickard lined a ball towards the right-field corner. With Castillo anticipating a hit, Jose Bautista raced over and dove to make the catch, scrambling to his knees to lob to first base for an inning-ending double play. It was his second assist of the game.The Jays had a chance to mount a rally in the top of the 11th but Manny Machado dove to the third-base line to spear a hard grounder headed toward the corner by Devon Travis. Machado rose to one knee and looped a one-hop throw to Chris Davis for the out. No damage, but it changed the momentum. The Jays’ newest first baseman, Steve Pearce, was a teammate of Machado’s he knows.“He’s thinking that’s just another day for me,” Pearce said admiringly. “You expect him to make those plays. It’s almost like a culture shock when he doesn’t.”