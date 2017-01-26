Grizzlies Gasol gives big lesson as Raptors lose fifth straight

MEMPHIS—The Xs and Os can be discussed forever. The nitpicking of possession after possession and decision after decision can go on unabated in all corners of the internet. Lineups can be dissected and playing rotations debated, starting lineups talked about incessantly.They can go on and on about coming out of this funk stronger, hale and healthy and better off for the demoralizing losses that are piling up, but Kyle Lowry will have none of it.“The words mean nothing right now,” he said after the Toronto Raptors dropped their fifth game in a row, a tough 101-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies here Wednesday night.Lowry is right, of course. No words are going to turn around this slump, no words are going to make errant shots go in. The Raptors can talk about turning things around until the proverbial cows come home. It is actions that will matter.“I mean, fifth straight loss, we’re not playing good basketball,” Lowry said after his buzzer-beating potential game-winning shot went awry.Article Continued BelowWe’re playing hard but we’re not playing good basketball. We’re not shooting well, we’ve just got to figure it out.”It was a confluence of typical events of late that allowed the Raptors to extend their longest losing streak to the longest for the franchise since February, 2015.They were abysmal defensively until something clicked in during a fourth-quarter rally. The Grizzlies, behind a career-high 42 point night from Marc Gasol, shot 53 per cent through the first three quarters until Toronto held them to just 11 points in the fourth.