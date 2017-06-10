GTA teammates on MLB draft radar

They play for the same team in Toronto, but they’ll follow very different paths through major league baseball’s amateur draft, which starts Monday.Right-handed pitcher Landon Leach and second baseman Dondrae Bremner of the Toronto Mets are among at least a dozen Canadian teenagers with a real shot at being selected. Leach could go as high as the second round, with Bremner likely a round or two later.“A dream come true … definitely, if it happens,” Leach said. “I’m really excited, but I try not to show it.”The draft is a big moment for both — they’re also Canadian junior teammates — but for Bremner, it also marks something of a crossroads. Even if he’s picked — the 40-round draft ends Wednesday — the 18-year-old is leaning toward spending the next three years at the University of Cincinnati. After a lot of research and conversations with his family, he feels that refining his already high-end skills and then re-entering the draft in his junior year could be the way to go.Article Continued Below“For me and my family, that’s pretty much the path we feel is best for me,” said Bremner, who attends Bill Crothers Secondary School in Scarborough.“We’re obviously excited for this draft. But as a family, we feel that school and getting an education, in case something doesn’t work out, is the path to go. I have an opportunity to go to school and then the chance to get drafted again. I can try and become the best player I can be, and I have three years to do that.”His mom Laura, stepfather Stan McCarthy, aunt Melanie Bremner and discussions with big-league scouts have all helped him decide, he said.