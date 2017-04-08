Hadwin lone Canadian to survive Masters cut

AUGUSTA, GA.—Adam Hadwin used two words to describe his state of being on Friday afternoon.One was “content” — the 29-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., had, after all, just made the cut at his first Masters, shooting a second-round 74 to find himself at five over par for the tournament, nine shots off the lead.The other word? “Exhausted.”After navigating the nuances of Augusta National over 36 holes in blustery conditions that called for a moment-by-moment guessing and re-guessing of the wind’s impending effect on one’s ball flight, Hadwin pronounced himself mentally taxed to the hilt.Article Continued Below“I’m ready for a few naps,” Hadwin said. “And ready for a good night’s sleep tonight.”As he drifts off, one assumes he’ll be at least momentarily haunted by the events of Friday’s 17th hole. After hooking his drive into the pines, he nearly escaped with a second shot that narrowly clipped a branch and led to a double bogey that plunged him down the leaderboard. On a day that saw Hadwin card a birdie, 15 pars and a bogey, the late stumble amounted to a rare blemish.“Two bad swings on 17 led to a double. It’s very easy to do out here,” Hadwin said. “They come quickly.”