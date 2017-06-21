Halifax approves downtown pop-up soccer stadium in bid for new team

Halifax is a step closer to capturing a coveted new FIFA-sanctioned professional soccer franchise after city councillors unanimously signed off on a pop-up stadium at a downtown municipal sports field Tuesday.Sports Entertainment Atlantic pitched the temporary soccer facility in a bid to earn a team in the Canadian Premier League.“We’re that much closer to being awarded a franchise,” Sports Entertainment Atlantic president Derek Martin said. “The league was waiting to see how things would work here for us in Halifax. We had a lot of the details worked out but we just had no where to play.”The team’s home field would be at the Wanderers Grounds, a four-hectare natural turf sports field on the Halifax Commons.The Halifax Football Club, a possible name for the team, would have a 7,000 seat stadium and host 10 regular season games during the league’s first season in 2018.Article Continued BelowAlthough councillors spoke in favour of bringing a professional soccer team to the city, some residents voiced concerns about the soccer stadium.A group called the Friends of Halifax Common said the private, for-profit company would interfere with public access to the site.Waye Mason, councillor for downtown Halifax, proposed several amendments to Tuesday’s motion and clarified that Halifax retained ownership and control of the field.