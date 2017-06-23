Halladay and Guerrero could complete baseball shrine double plays: Griffin

The glass doors pushed open and into the downtown ballroom strode 1971 Cy Young Award winner and Chatham, Ont., native Ferguson Jenkins. A member of both major baseball halls of fame, Fergie quickly looked around the crowded room and quietly eased one step to his left, trying to remain as inconspicuous as possible. Of course he did. That’s the Canadian way of handling fame. Thursday’s meet-and-greet was the first official event of the 2017 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend. Avoid notice? No such luck. Jenkins, at 74 years old, still has a presence that’s hard to ignore.The spot where Jenkins had unknowingly come to rest upon entry happened, coincidentally, to be right next to fellow Canadian hall of famers and Toronto sports icons Pat Hentgen and Roy Halladay, who were deep in conversation, probably talking about family and glory days. Three former major-league starting aces with four combined Cy Youngs. The current Jays could sure use one of those now.If there are any parents with a family of young baseball fans looking for a fascinating afternoon of baseball memories for themselves and their children, then St. Marys, Ont., on Saturday at 1 p.m. is the place to be. Article Continued BelowThe induction ceremony will include a group of five: Halladay; former Expos star outfielder Vladimir Guerrero; the Canadian team that won Pan Am Games gold in 2015; Ray Carter, long-time president of Baseball Canada; and members of the family of late west coast umpiring pioneer Doug Hudlin. Voting for the Canadian hall has been conducted annually since 1983.“Each member of this year’s class has had a tremendously positive impact on baseball in Canada,” hall of fame director of operations Scott Crawford said. “I’m excited that we will not only be celebrating the careers of two of the greatest professional players ever to suit up for the Blue Jays and Expos, but also two highly respected grassroots leaders and a gold-medal winning national team that made history on home soil.”Also expected to be on hand for Saturday’s celebration, along with Halladay and Guerrero, for fans seeking autographs will be former major-leaguers Jenkins, Hentgen, Tom Henke, Duane Ward, Paul Spoljaric, Bill Atkinson and Dr. Ron Taylor, plus others who simply love being part of the annual event. The town of St. Marys is about a two-hour drive west of downtown Toronto, north of London.