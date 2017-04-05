Hamilton to host U.S.-Canada Rugby World Cup qualifying match

TORONTO—Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on June 24 in the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifying showdown.The 17th-ranked U.S. Eagles and No. 22 Canadians will decide the two-game aggregate series a week later on July 1 in San Diego.It marks the first time the Canadian men have played a test match in Hamilton. In recent years, Canada has opted to play most of its Ontario matches at Toronto’s BMO Field.The crowd edge should go to Canada in the June series. Torero Stadium, home to the University of San Diego football team, has 6,000 seats while Tim Hortons Field has 23,500.The winner of the two-game aggregate series moves on to the 2019 World Cup in Japan. The loser has two more chances to qualify, starting with a home-and-away series against the surviving Americas team (excluding Argentina which has already qualified) with the winner booking its ticket.Article Continued BelowThe loser of the South American playoff has one more chance to get to Japan, via a world repechage tournament.With the World Cup draw set for May 10 in Kyoto, Japan, the goal is to qualify early to have more time to prepare for tournament opponents and research venues.Argentina, Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Scotland, South Africa, Wales and defending champion New Zealand have already qualified for the 20-team field.