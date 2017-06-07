Henderson says her game is extremely close ahead of Manulife LPGA Classic

CAMBRIDGE, ONT.—This is unfamiliar territory for Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson.She was a phenom during her formative years in the sport and continued to post strong results when she arrived on the LPGA Tour. However, Henderson’s second full-time season on the Tour has not been as successful.It’s not quite a sophomore slump, but more of a quiet start to the campaign.“My game is extremely close,” Henderson said. “Sports are such a fine line and I’m just hoping I can cross that line and perform a little bit better.”Her next opportunity will come in her home country at this week’s Manulife LPGA Classic. Henderson begins play Thursday at Whistle Bear Golf Club in a powerhouse group with world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and sixth-ranked Shanshan Feng of China.Article Continued BelowIt hasn’t been easy for Henderson to follow up on one of the greatest seasons by a Canadian player in golf history.She reached No. 2 in the world rankings last year, won her first major, and successfully defended her title at the Cambia Portland Classic.Not bad for someone who was barely old enough to vote.