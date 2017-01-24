Henry Burris retires at top of his game

Henry Burris made a career of proving people wrong.Few expected him to have the success he achieved in football, especially in Canada, where he won three Grey Cups during a roller-coaster 17-year career.“Nobody knows the path of greatness,” says Wally Buono, the CFL’s most successful coach ever. “Did he deliver more than what we were anticipating? Yes.“I think you’ve got to be foolish to think you could foresee somebody playing 17 years, somebody doing what he’s done. But when you look at the personality, the mindset, the competitive nature, Henry is unique in many ways.”Unique indeed.Article Continued BelowAs he retires from pro football at the age of 41, Burris will be remembered as one of the CFL’s all-time greats. A three-time league MVP and one of just three CFL players to pass for over 60,000 career yards, he’ll go out on top after guiding the Ottawa Redblacks to an unlikely Grey Cup title last season.“You always have that 10-15 per cent in you that’s holding on,” Burris said during a lunchtime news conference surrounded by his family and teammates. “Sometimes when I was able to come home, instead of watching film I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s go play a round of golf.’“That was pretty fun because I hadn’t played a round of golf hardly in the summer in over 20 years. At the end of the day, there’s only one team that I’m ready to spend the most time right now and that’s these other six eyes that are here with me.”