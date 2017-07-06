High jumper Derek Drouin pulls out of Canadian track championships due to injury

OTTAWA—On Wednesday, Derek Drouin was talking about how much he was looking forward to competing in Ottawa, and just 24 hours later, the Olympic and world champion high jumper pulled out of the Canadian Track & Field Championships to deal with an ankle injury.“I’m really disappointed not to be able to compete on Saturday. I’ve been dealing with a nagging Achilles issue and my doctor decided this morning that it wasn’t in the best interests of my health to compete,” Drouin said, in a statement Thursday.That’s how fast things can change in elite sport. This may also become part of the next chapter in the ongoing tale of Drouin — the athlete who always seems to deliver when it matters most, no matter what has happened.In 2012, he went to the London Olympics as a relative unknown, coming off ankle surgery, and won Canada’s only athletics medal of those Games, a bronze.Article Continued BelowRead more: Andre De Grasse feels need for speed at Canadian track and field championshipsIn 2016, he went to the Rio Olympics, carrying the heavy weight of expectation on his shoulders (and a nagging back injury) and still he sailed over the high jump bar delivering Canada’s only gold medal in track and field at those Games.Next month, he plans to compete in London at the 2017 track and field world championships where he’ll try to defend the title he won in Beijing in 2015.