High schoolers go 1-2-3 in MLB draft, for better or worse: Griffin

In a surprising move, perhaps as a concession to a belief in their financial ability to sign the No. 1 overall pick, the Minnesota Twins chose 17-year-old shortstop Royce Lewis from Jserra High School with the first selection in baseball’s annual entry draft for amateur free agents on Monday. As well as being a shortstop, Lewis has the ability to play centre field. He was ranked the fifth-best player available. The MLB bonus slot for the Twins’ first pick is $7.8 million.“My body went numb,” Lewis told MLB Network from his California home. “It was an unbelievable feeling. I have faith in my ability, but it was amazing.”The Cincinnati Reds were then left with a golden opportunity to pick what was considered the top player in the draft, 17-year-old pitcher Hunter Greene from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Greene, recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and touted as the future of the game, has touched 102 m.p.h. on the radar gun and is also an outstanding hitter.“It was awesome,” a beaming Greene told MLB Network of being chosen second by the Reds. “I’ve been blessed to have great people around me — my family, my friends. It’s been my dream since I was 7.”Article Continued BelowThe Padres, selecting third, chose left-hander Mackenzie Gore from a North Carolina high school. For the first time since 1990, the first three draftees were all high school players. The fourth pick broke the prep school streak, with the Tampa Bay Rays selecting left-hander Brendan McKay from the University of Louisville. McKay’s Cardinals will be participating in the College World Series in Omaha later in the week. He is also a first baseman, but the Rays announced him as a pitcher.Greene and McKay, at No. 2 and No. 4, continue a long tradition of versatile draft-eligible players considered as both pitchers and position players. The most successful was hall of fame outfielder Dave Winfield, who is still the only Minnesota native with 15 wins as a pitcher and 20 homers in the same college season. Another two-position prospect was Jays first baseman John Olerud, a teammate of Winfield’s on the ’92 World Series champs.