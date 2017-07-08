Hinchcliffe, Hunter-Reay to host cancer fundraiser

As a racing car driver – No. 5 for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the Verizon IndyCar Series – James Hinchcliffe is used to taking risks on the track.He’s also known as a fun, affable guy off the track who doesn’t take himself too seriously. So, it probably won’t take much coaxing to get him onto the dance floor at ‘The RALLY Toronto’- a cancer fundraiser planned for next Thursday, July 13, at The Fermenting Cellar in the Distillery District. After all, he did grab second place last year on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. “If that (dancing) can raise a little extra cash, than we’ll do it,” Hinchcliffe says with a laugh about the event that will kick off the Honda Indy Toronto weekend.The money raised will be split between two cancer charities: WMFC (Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada), of which his mother, Arlene Hinchcliffe, is president; and Racing for Cancer, a non-profit public charity founded by IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, who will co-host the event with Hinchcliffe.Article Continued Below “This is an event that’s being thrown by Ryan and myself,” Hinchcliffe said in an interview. “It’s got that personal level (and) even for the other drivers, they come because they want to and they want to support us. They want to support the cause.”For Hinchcliffe and his mom, Arlene, the cause is also personal.“We figured he had it for 20 years,” Arlene Hinchcliffe says of her father’s rare blood cancer – WM for short – that claimed his life in 1996.