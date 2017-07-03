Holy Helena and Luis Contreras delivered a first for Frank Stronach on Sunday.The Woodbine Oaks champion came from third to easily win the $1-million Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack. The 3 1/2-length victory earned Stronach Stables its fourth win of the opening jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown but first with a filly.“Something like that (winning the Queen’s Plate) doesn’t get boring,” Stronach said. “That’s great, especially if you have a filly that wins the Plate.”Read more:Holy Helena has risen rapidly before Queen’s PlateArticle Continued BelowHowever Stronach won’t make a Triple Crown run with his prized filly. Stronach said it’s very unlikely Holy Helena will race in the $500,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 25 at Fort Erie Racetrack.“I don’t think so,” he said. “Normally I don’t like to run fillies or any horse that quick after a big race . . . so she gets a little break now.”And Stronach doesn’t anticipate changing his mind should Holy Helena come out of the Plate better than anticipated.