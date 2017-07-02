Holy Helena has risen rapidly before Queens Plate

Girls versus boys. Battle of the Sexes. Men against women.Call it what you want but in horse racing, the notion that fillies can’t compete with colts is tossed out the window once the starting gates open.Holy Helena, a lightly raced 3-year-old filly, is expected to be favoured to defeat 11 males and one other filly in Sunday’s $1 million Queen’s Plate, the most famous horse race in the land. The race, which, at 158 years old has some seniority over the country itself, will cap off a two-day festival of racing, events, concerts and food at Woodbine racetrack.Owned by Frank Stronach and family and born at his Aurora farm on May 4, 2014, Holy Helena has developed into a top-class racehorse in a big hurry, winning the Woodbine Oaks on June 11 in only her third career race. Her running time for the Oaks distance of 1 1/8 miles was more than one second faster than the Plate Trial won by Guy Caballero and held earlier that same afternoon. Inflexibility, a New York-based, Canadian bred filly who was third in the Oaks, is also starting in the Plate.“I don’t really know why she ran so much faster,” said Mike Doyle, racing manager for Stronach Stables. “Her Oaks win was only an hour after the Trial. Is it significant? I guess we will find out Sunday.”Article Continued BelowFillies have a great record in the Plate: There have been three gals to win the tough, 1¼-mile classic race since 2001 and 35 have won from 157 previous runnings.“Some fillies are just more talented that the colts,” said Doyle, who has been overseeing Holy Helena’s training since she came to Woodbine in early June. “It helps if the filly is laid back and takes everything in stride. And Holy Helena seems to be a very intelligent horse.”Mark Casse, Woodbine’s perennial leading trainer, will send out two talented boys, King and his Court and State of Honor, but is mindful of Holy Helena.