Holy Helena posts impressive win in Woodbine Oaks

Holy Helena made a very compelling case Sunday to take a shot at the $1-million Queen’s Plate.The Stronach Stables filly posted an impressive win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. In fact, Holy Helena posted a better time than 20/1 longshot Guy Caballero did in capturing the $125,000 Plate Trial earlier on Sunday’s card.Both races were over 1 1/8 miles on Woodbine’s Tapeta track.“If she comes out all right we might think about it,” said winning owner Frank Stronach. “The key for us will be how she behaves over the next three days.“We’ll take a look.”Article Continued BelowThe Queen’s Plate, the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown and the country’s most prestigious horse race, will cover 1 ¼ miles July 2 at Woodbine. The last filly to win the event was Lexie Lou in 2014 after she captured the Oaks, the opening event of the Canadian Triple Tiara.Lexie Lou went on to become Canada’s top horse that year.Jockey Luis Contreras had Holy Helena sitting third on the final turn behind Enstone and Mythical Mission. But coming home, Holy Helena was running so strong and confidently that the only question was what her winning margin would be.