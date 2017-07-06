Ice Cube says Big3 basketball league open to moving venue for Mayweather-McGregor fight

Before getting to Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather has to deal with Ice Cube.Mayweather is supposed to fight McGregor on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what could be the richest boxing match ever. Problem is, Cube already has the venue booked for the championship game of his 3-on-3 basketball league.The rapper-actor said Thursday the sides are in discussions and the Big3 is open to moving. He believes an agreement is near.Read more:It is on: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will fight Aug. 26Article Continued BelowConor McGregor faces steep odds against Floyd MayweatherMcGregor camp says Mayweather fight is no sideshow“But until then, we’re still in the T-Mobile Arena,” Cube said during a conference call. “So I think we’re close, but until we get over the finish line, we’re just close.”